Today is: Election Day

Election Day is a day set aside in the United States for the general election of federal public officials, which include the president, vice president, and members of Congress. It takes place on "the Tuesday next after the first Monday in the month of November," which translates to the first Tuesday after Nov. 1, which falls sometime between Nov. 2 and 8.

The presidential election is held every four years, during years that are divisible by four. Elections for members of the US House of Representatives and US Senate are held every two years: all Representatives are up for election each election, as they serve two-year terms, while the elections of Senators are staggered, with only a third of them being up at a time for election to their six-year terms. The elections that take place halfway between a president's term are called midterm elections.

