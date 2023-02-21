Today: Family of man shot to death by police outside Winter Park wedding reception to speak

Relatives of a man shot and killed by police outside of a Winter Park wedding reception said they will announce their “plans for justice.”

It has been one year since Daniel Knight’s death.

On Tuesday, his family members plan to hold a news conference with their attorney at 11:15 a.m. at Winter Park City Hall.

Winter Park police investigators said that on Feb. 19, 2022, Knight knocked two officers to the ground outside of the Winter Park Events Center.

According to the department, when the first officer approached Knight, “there was a physical altercation that our officer was unconscious and incapacitated.”

Police said that the officer was punched in the face.

When a second officer arrived and tried to calm Knight without success, that officer used a stun gun on Knight but it caused “no change in behavior” and Knight continued to strike the officer, according to WPPD.

Police said the second officer then shot Knight, who later died at a hospital.

Body camera video showed that there were just 70 seconds between the time police arrived and when shots were fired.

Knight’s family called the shooting “needless and reckless.”

