TODAY goes inside the game with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce
Kansas City's star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his trusty tight end Travis Kelce talk to TODAY’s Craig Melvin, and Craig's son Del, about their winning dynamic on and off the field.
Kansas City's star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his trusty tight end Travis Kelce talk to TODAY’s Craig Melvin, and Craig's son Del, about their winning dynamic on and off the field.
Joe Gibbs' son Coy died at the age of 49
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
TMZ releases video of alleged Las Vegas altercation involving Alvin Kamara, but it's unlikely to lead to a suspension in 2022:
"That's so rude."View Entire Post ›
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Hear what Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had to say after Sunday's dramatic win over the Los Angeles Rams
The vibes around the Minnesota Vikings are immaculate
Coy Gibbs is the son of former NFL coach and NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs and was a part-owner of JGR.
Sean McVay seemed to suggest Cooper Kupp sliding short of the first down late against the Bucs wasn't the best idea
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Coy Gibbs, who followed his father’s path to success in NASCAR and football, has died. He was 49. Gibbs was the vice chairman and chief operating officer for Joe Gibbs Racing, which confirmed his death in a statement Sunday. He was in attendance Saturday at Phoenix Raceway as his son, Ty, claimed […]
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Let's look at what differs between this team and its past failures.
These did not age well!
The Vikings have been tremendous in one-score games this season
Sportsbooks were paying out some huge wins after the World Series.
From the game, Superman, and Softball, some of the best social media reactions from Oklahoma's 38-35 loss to Baylor.
Two Arkansas defensive backs arrested overnight after the Razorbacks' loss to Liberty.
Bryce Young and Alabama finding new life after loss to Tennessee
This is the story of how an automotive rivalry turned into a scene straight out of the Godfather.
Watch Bare Knuckle FC president David Feldman spring into action as things spun out of control at BKFC 32 in Orlando.