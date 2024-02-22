WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to holds conference in Lake Buena Vista

Gov. Ron DeSantis is making a stop in Central Florida Thursday morning.

The governor said he will hold a news conference in Lake Buena Vista at 10:30 a.m.

DeSantis will be joined by the Florida Sec. of Commerce J. Alex Kelly.

READ: AT&T, experiencing nationwide cellular outage; T-Mobile, Verizon customers also reporting outages

They’re speaking at Central Florida Tourism Oversight District headquarters.

Channel 9 has a crew at this morning’s news conference.

To watch it live, click here.

READ: This property insurance company wants to raise premiums by 53% in Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.