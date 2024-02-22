WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to holds conference in Lake Buena Vista
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is making a stop in Central Florida Thursday morning.
▶ CLICK HERE TO WATCH GOV. DESANTIS SPEAK LIVE
The governor said he will hold a news conference in Lake Buena Vista at 10:30 a.m.
DeSantis will be joined by the Florida Sec. of Commerce J. Alex Kelly.
READ: AT&T, experiencing nationwide cellular outage; T-Mobile, Verizon customers also reporting outages
They’re speaking at Central Florida Tourism Oversight District headquarters.
Channel 9 has a crew at this morning’s news conference.
To watch it live, click here.
READ: This property insurance company wants to raise premiums by 53% in Florida
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.