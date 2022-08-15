'Today' Guest Host Justin Sylvester Clarifies Why He Pushed Jenna Bush Hager In Viral Video: 'People Took It The Wrong Way'

When it comes to this viral video of Justin Sylvester pushing Jenna Bush Hager on Today, it is clear that context is everything.

NBC‘s Today with Hoda & Jenna had a viral moment last week when guest co-host Justin Sylvester was caught pushing Jenna Bush Hager, leaving viewers to assume Sylvester was tired of Hager’s touchy-feely antics. However, Sylvester has sounded off on the matter on Instagram, and he reveals a story that is miles away from what fans initially thought.

Decider reports that in an Instagram video, Sylvester explains that he wasn’t pushing Hager away because she was invading his personal space.

He says he was actually pushing her away because he was trying to flirt with the chef Andy Baraghani.

“People thought that she was invading my space and that’s actually not the truth,” he said. “What we were doing was…I was flirting with the chef because I thought he was cute. And I was pushing her out the way so I could have a one-on-one moment with the chef and people took it the wrong way.”

Sylvester went on to say “people jump to conclusions” before adding that Hager is “one of the nicest, most elcoming people that I’ve ever met.”

"They're [Hager and Hoda Kotb] so good to me. [Hager] is awesome and she was a big champion of mine, still is," he continued. "And, you know, I like her. I hate that people are taking it out of context."

With the new context, the video, embedded below reads very differently.

You can hear Hager actively supporting Sylvester in his quest to flirt with Baraghani by dropping romantic hints, such as mentioning that a roast chicken, the dish Baraghani was cooking, may have been one of the dishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made together that led to their relationship. So as it turns out, even though a picture tells a thousand words, sometimes those words aren’t all factual.