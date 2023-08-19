Today in History: Aug. 19

Aug. 19—"It is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation." — Herman Melville

TODAY IS

Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 19, the 231st day of 2023. There are 134 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:

On Aug. 19, 1960, a tribunal in Moscow convicted American U2 pilot Francis Gary Powers of espionage. (Although sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment, Powers was returned to the United States in 1962 as part of a prisoner exchange.)

10 YEARS AGO

Olympian runner Oscar Pistorius was indicted in Pretoria, South Africa, on charges of murder and illegal possession of ammunition for the shooting death of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his home on Valentine's Day 2013. Pistorius maintained he'd mistaken her for an intruder. (He was initially convicted of manslaughter, but that was overturned and replaced with a murder conviction by South Africa's Supreme Court. Pistorius is serving a 13-year prison sentence.) A train ran over a group of Hindu pilgrims at a crowded station in eastern India, killing at least 37 people.

ON THIS DATE:

In 1812, the USS Constitution defeated the British frigate HMS Guerriere off Nova Scotia during the War of 1812, earning the nickname "Old Ironsides."

In 1848, the New York Herald reported the discovery of gold in California.

In 1942, during World War II, about 6,000 Canadian and British soldiers launched a disastrous raid against the Germans at Dieppe, France, suffering more than 50% casualties.

In 1955, torrential rains caused by Hurricane Diane resulted in severe flooding in the northeastern U.S., claiming some 200 lives.

In 2010, the last American combat brigade exited Iraq, seven years and five months after the U.S.-led invasion began.

In 2020, Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president in a speech to the party's virtual convention, cementing her place in history as the first Black and South Asian woman on a major party ticket.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Actor Jill St. John is 83.

Former President Bill Clinton is 77.

Actor Gerald McRaney is 76.

Actor-director Jonathan Frakes is 71.

Actor John Stamos is 60.

Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 58.

Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 57.

Actor Matthew Perry is 54.

Country singer Clay Walker is 54.

Rapper Romeo is 34.