The Wrap

Robert David Steele, a former CIA officer who was vocal about his belief that COVID-19 was a hoax, has died of the virus. He was 69. Streamer Mark Tassi announced Steele’s death Sunday, saying recently, he “had gotten very sick.” In his final blog post on Aug. 17, Steele wrote, “I will not take the vaccination, though I did test positive for whatever they’re calling ‘COVID’ today, but the bottom line is that my lungs are not functioning.” Steele, who was also a supporter of QAnon conspiracy theo