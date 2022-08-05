Today in History for August 5th
Highlights of this day in history: Actress Marilyn Monroe dies; Cornerstone laid for the Statue of Liberty's pedestal; 'American Bandstand' debuts on network TV; Actors Richard Burton and Alec Guinness die. (Aug. 5)
Highlights of this day in history: Actress Marilyn Monroe dies; Cornerstone laid for the Statue of Liberty's pedestal; 'American Bandstand' debuts on network TV; Actors Richard Burton and Alec Guinness die. (Aug. 5)
As (probably) the winner of the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot, Dusty Ricketts discusses how he plans to spend some of his winnings.
The "One Tree Hill" alum shared photos of her swim on Instagram.
Meghan Markle is reportedly worried Prince Harry could be lured back into the fold if they visit the royals in Balmoral.
The athlete shares daughters River, 7 months, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5, with wife Hannah
A Black employee got the last laugh after being invited to a work retreat at a plantation with a “period appropriate” theme.
Malia Obama was spotted out and about on Wednesday enjoying a visit to The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, but she wasn’t alone. The oldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was enjoying the afternoon outing with a male pal — and it might be a date? The friends were caught by TMZ cameras […]
"The best 365 days with you," the reality star wrote in a social media tribute to Justin May
People accused Addison Rae of disrespecting Christians after she wore a Holy Trinity-inspired bikini designed by Praying and Adidas.
And that was just one of the looks she shared.
Jennifer Lopez bared it all for her 53rd birthday to announce the release of JLo Body in addition to her skincare line.
NBCSeth Meyers returned to Late Night this Wednesday after taking a week off to recover from his second bout of COVID. And while he couldn’t cover everything he missed while he was away, he was not going to let the opportunity go by to make some brutal jokes about a photo of Donald Trump looking a little worse for wear during his recent Saudi-sponsored golf tournament.In the middle of an unrelated bit about Trump’s double “ERIC” endorsement in Missouri’s GOP Senate primary, Meyers noted that bot
Miranda Lambert's fans defended the country singer after users on Tik Tok mocked her weight and appearance while she performed on stage.
Isla Fisher showed off her totally toned legs and butt in a new photo on Instagram. To stay fit, the actress goes swimming and horseback riding.
"Does that mean chemtrails from planes aren't turning the frogs gay? Was that also a lie?" the "Daily Show" host joked
The White Lotus actress also reveals why Legally Blonde 3 must go into production, like, now!
The Cambridges shared a message for Meghan, posting a photo of her on their Twitter with the caption, "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex."
A string bikini bearing the words 'father,' 'son' and 'holy spirit' has landed TikTok star Addison Rae in hot water with the Christian community.
Elizabeth Hurley took a dip in the ocean wearing a turquoise string bikini in a new Instagram video. The supermodel, 57, struggled to adjust to the cold temps.
From Maccas and slippery dips to goon bags and budgie smugglers, Australia has some truly incredible slang words.
The actors enjoyed a pool day with their son, Samuel.