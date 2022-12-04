Today in History for December 5th
Prohibition ends in the United States; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart dies; Walt Disney and Little Richard are born. (Dec. 5)
Prohibition ends in the United States; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart dies; Walt Disney and Little Richard are born. (Dec. 5)
Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with an and one vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 12/04/2022
The Commanders had their chances but go into the bye week at 7-5-1.
Shannon Epstein reportedly yelled that the deputies who arrested her would get in trouble because of her uncle's connection to former President Donald Trump.
Here's what Alabama football coach Nick Saban about his team missing the College Football Playoff and possible opt-outs for what will be Sugar Bowl.
“I heard her screaming and crying and I thought she fell down and I saw the coyote was there.”
The gun, sold in the U.S., is the “most dangerous” for whoever uses it, the lawsuit states.
“Attacking the Constitution… should be universally condemned,” White House Deputy Secretary says, alongside the rest of the sane world
"Chris, please come to my wedding."View Entire Post ›
Former President Trump called for the termination of the Constitution’s rules regarding elections to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election following the release of more detailed information about Twitter’s role in suppressing a story about Hunter Biden. “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations,…
White nationalist Nick Fuentes described Marjorie Taylor Greene as "weak" and attention-seeking after she denounced his virulently antisemitic views.
GettyRussia’s ill-conceived invasion of Ukraine has so far failed to yield the goals set out by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his top propagandists are struggling to hide their growing sense of panic.On Monday, head of RT Margarita Simonyan appeared on The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov and admitted that the Kremlin’s collaborationist elite has concerns about the possibility of being tried for war crimes. After disingenuously claiming that neither the Russian leadership nor her fellow pr
Michael Steele warned about what could come next from the far-right Georgia Republican.
Where are all the top teams in the final regular season Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
Amal Clooney attended the Artist's Dinner honoring recipients of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors with her husband George Clooney on Saturday.
Baby, it may be cold outside, and summer is but a distant memory, but that’s not stopping Carmen Electra from majorly turning up the heat in this super-sexy, showstopping campaign. On Dec 3, the Baywatch alum shared a steamy snapshot from her latest, holiday-themed campaign with Alexander Wang, a designer she’s worked with multiple times […]
The man's wife was present when her husband caught ablaze, saying "it just blew up." The hospital said it's reviewing "functionality of equipment."
Kate Middleton and Prince William's friends are apparently "sickened" by their Inclusion in the 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries trailer—more details this way.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
It's the most wonderful time of the year! People are decking their homes in lights, visiting with their families, grabbing mugs of peppermint drinks and gathering around the TV to watch...monster movies? That's apparently the case with Netflix subscribers, because a new film, titled Troll, just made its way to the top of the site's most-watched movies list, only 48 hours after it premiered. Troll is a supernatural drama about an ancient troll who gets awakened by an explosion on a Norwegian moun
Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) on Sunday said he supports House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to be the next Speaker and said calls by far-right Republicans to include a motion to vacate the chair in next Congress’s set of House rules were a “stupid idea.” Joyce told “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC that…