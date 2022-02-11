Today in History for February 11th
- Nelson Mandela1st President of South Africa, anti-apartheid activist (1918–2013)
- Ruhollah KhomeiniIranian religious leader and politician
Highlights of this day in history: South Africa frees Nelson Mandela; Allied leaders in the last months of World War II sign the Yalta accords; Ayatollah Khomeini's followers seize power in Iran; inventor Thomas Edison born. (Feb. 11)