Today in History for February 11th

The Conversation

Dust storm on July 3, 1942, at the Manzanar War Relocation Authority Center in California. Dorothea Lange/Courtesy of National Archives and Records AdministrationWhen Japanese fighter pilots bombed the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Thomas S. Takemura was raising vegetables and raspberries on his family’s 14 ½-acre farm in Tacoma, Washington. It wasn’t long after the United States declared war on Japan that Takemura and other people of Japanese ancestry were stripped of their ri