Today in History for February 13th
- Richard HauptmannCarpenter, convicted murderer (1899-1936)
- Konstantin ChernenkoGeneral Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (1911-1985)
- Peter GabrielEnglish musician
Highlights of this day in history: Bruno Richard Hauptmann convicted in the Lindbergh baby kidnap-murder; The World War II bombing of Dresden begins; Konstantin Chernenko becomes Soviet leader; Peter Gabriel born; Waylon Jennings dies. (Feb. 13)