In 1987 some clusters of mysterious graffiti found on the walls of Pompeii's theater tunnel were published in an academic journal. They did not make much of a splash. After all, next to the brightly colored and pornographic frescos of the tragic city's brothels and the remains of people and animals frozen in time and volcanic ash, inscriptions seem almost boring. But they might actually be Pompeii's best-kept secret and one of its greatest mysteries. These graffiti were written in an