Today in History for January 14th

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Highlights of Today in History:George Wallace is sworn in; United States ratifies a peace treaty with Britain;, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill meet; Joe DiMaggio and actress Marilyn Monroe get married;Today Show debuts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jeremy Irons on Netflix’s ‘Munich’ and Why He Hasn’t Seen ‘The Snyder Cut’

    Neville Chamberlain has endured a savage historical appraisement. He’s the prime minister who failed to stand up to Hitler. The politician who didn’t understand the existential threat posed by the fascist leader and his Nazi ideology. The man who bundled things so spectacularly with his policy of appeasement that Europe plunged into devastating conflict that […]

  • A New Report Finds That 45 States Are 'Failing' to Teach Students About the Period That Shaped Race Relations After the Civil War

    In the aftermath of the insurrection a year ago at the U.S. Capitol, many leading historians drew parallels between the violence and the Reconstruction era, the period of political revolution directly following the American Civil War. “The events we saw reminded me very much of the Reconstruction era and the overthrow of Reconstruction, which was often accompanied, or accomplished, I should say, by violent assaults on elected officials,” Eric Foner, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and author of said in an interview with the New Yorker published a week later. Scholars say studying the aftermath of the Civil War can help put in context many of the most seminal events in the U.S. in recent years, from the brutal murder of George Floyd by police in 2020 to the voter suppression laws enacted after Black voters played a big role in helping Joe Biden and Kamala Harris be elected President and Vice President in 2020.

  • Burlington mill property nominated for National Register of Historic Places

    A portion of the site currently occupied by the Pickett Hosiery Mill was nominated for addition to the National Register of Historic Places. If approved, the site would be named the Aurora Cotton Mills Finishing Plant – Baker-Cammack Hosiery Mills Plant historic site.

  • Martin Luther King Day is beginning, not end of exploration of civil rights history

    OpEd: In reducing the civil rights struggle to the life and work of Dr. King, we distort the truer narrative our country so desperately needs.