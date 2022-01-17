Today in History for January 17th

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIn the wake of the Unite the Right rally in 2017—and even more so during the George Floyd protests of 2020—hundreds of Confederate monuments across the country were toppled, removed, or added to the agendas of countless city council meetings. Of course, thousands more remain, spread far and wide below the Mason Dixon line as well as stretching up through the North and as far west as Alaska. But for the cities that did remove these racist