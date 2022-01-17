Today in History for January 17th
Highlights of Today in History: Benjamin Franklin born; Soviet and Polish forces liberate Warsaw; Eisenhower farewell address; Japan earthquake; Al Capone is born;Muhammad Ali born.
Highlights of Today in History: Benjamin Franklin born; Soviet and Polish forces liberate Warsaw; Eisenhower farewell address; Japan earthquake; Al Capone is born;Muhammad Ali born.
Cape Cod National Seashore historian Bill Burke digs deep into the archaeology of the Cape.
Experiencing the Normandy landing, knee deep off the beach facing German fire, courtesy of a virtual reality program created by RI filmmaker Tim Gray.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIn the wake of the Unite the Right rally in 2017—and even more so during the George Floyd protests of 2020—hundreds of Confederate monuments across the country were toppled, removed, or added to the agendas of countless city council meetings. Of course, thousands more remain, spread far and wide below the Mason Dixon line as well as stretching up through the North and as far west as Alaska. But for the cities that did remove these racist
Savannah celebrated the late Martin Luther King Jr's 93rd birthday by introducing its first monument dedicated to the civil rights leader.
At the beginning of February 1944, PFC. John Perkins Jr., was with the Allied Army at Anzio Beach, Italy,
Nobu Shirase left Japan in 1910, at a time when very few others did, and travelled south to eventually become the first non-European to explore Antarctica. Mick O'Hare tells his story
For this veteran, the Honor Flight trip to D.C. was something he had always wanted to do but kept putting off. When he finally went in 2021, he was presented with a flag from the ceremony at the Iwo Jima Memorial.
In this column, Richard Rose looks at how the concept of embracing the unthinkable has evolved through the years with often different results
A mobile museum, a special film screening and several presentations are slated to celebrate Black history in Livingston County.