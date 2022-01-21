Today in History for January 21st
- Vladimir LeninRussian politician, communist theorist, and founder of the Soviet Union (1870-1924)
- Louis XVIKing of France and Navarre (1754-1793)
- Alger HissAmerican government official who was accused of spying for the Soviet Union (1904-1996)
- Jimmy Carter39th U.S. President
Highlights of Today in History: France's King Louis XVI executed; Vladimir Lenin dies; Alger Hiss found guilty of lying to grand jury; President Jimmy Carter pardons Vietnam draft evaders; Concorde begins service. (Jan. 21)