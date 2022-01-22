Today in History for January 23rd

Oxygen

A Florida teenager is accused of tracking the movements of a man who regularly jogged past his home with the intention of killing him and keeping his corpse in his closet “to play with.” Logan Smith, 18, was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of attempted murder in connection with the failed strangling of the victim near Smith's Cocoa home, according to an arrest report from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, obtained by Orlando outlet WOFL reports. One week before his arrest, Smith