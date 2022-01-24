Today in History for January 24th

MarketWatch

A food scale can help you stay on track with diet and weight-loss goals, from assisting with serving sizes to helping you learn to avoid overeating, nutritionists say. “I suggest that people keep a food scale and use it when eating at home on occasion to get an idea of how much their food weighs, even if weight loss is not your primary goal,” says Lisa R. Young, a registered dietician and nutritionist and the author of “Finally Full, Finally Slim.” Food scales are especially helpful when following a meal plan or diet that specifically calls for serving sizes.