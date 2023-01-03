Today in History for January 3rd
Highlights of Today in History: Washington's army routs the British in the Battle of New Jersey; Manuel Noriega surrenders to U.S. forces; Jack Ruby dies; Author J.R.R. Tolkien is born. (Jan. 3)
(Bloomberg) -- A prison break in Mexico’s Ciudad Juarez left 17 people dead and allowed 25 inmates to escape in a revival of the penitentiary-system violence that paralyzed the US bordering city last year.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen FundsThe attack on
Former New England Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham impressed for the Las Vegas Raiders in his first NFL start. Here's a closer look at his performance vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regulars in hopes of avoiding injuries.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don runs down all the action from Sunday's Week 17 results.
Every detail of this car was planned.
When Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the Christmas holiday, my family got extra time to make memories. So many weren't as lucky.
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
At least 500 migrants have arrived in small boats along the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office described on Monday as a “crisis.”
So many thoughts but these stuck out in my mind the most. How about yours Buckeye fans? #GoBucks
Kevin McCarthy seems more interested in leading a GOP majority intent on sabotaging Biden than passing important legislation.
One of the plays that best illustrated how off things have been for the Buccaneers for most of the 2022 season came early in their first meeting with the Panthers. Wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a pass from quarterback Tom Brady while running wide open for what would have been a touchdown. The Bucs wound [more]
Walt Disney World is closing its Kali River Rapids ride on Jan. 9, sparking worries that the closure may be permanent. Disney frequently changes its rides, worrying longtime park-goers that a beloved ride may not return. Usually, the changes are minor, as in adding inclusive characters on the “It’s A Small World After All” or […]
Will Jakobi Meyers remain a Patriot in 2023?
There will no second season for mystery thriller series 1899. Netflix has canceled the series, from Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, who revealed the news on social media. “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” co-showrunners bo Odar and Friese announced Monday on Odar’s Instagram account. “We would […]
ABC News’ Alex Presha discusses President Joe Biden’s return from vacation as Congress is set to begin a new session with a GOP-led House.
Report: Saints seeking first round pick in trade for former head coach Sean Payton, via @RossJacksonNOLA:
Before the NFL announced that the Jaguars will be hosting the Titans on Saturday night, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was asked if he had a preference for when the game will take place. There are two games on Saturday of Week 18 for the first time this year and Pederson said that he would [more]
Sea levels are rising steadily each year due to global warming, but these glaciers and ice sheets melting could cause catastrophic swelling.
Meatloaf is a classic for a reason. This foolproof recipe is sure to earn a place in your midweek dinner rotation. Here's how to make it.
An ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences was returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago, Egyptian officials said Monday. The repatriation is part of Egyptian government efforts to stop the trafficking of its stolen antiquities. In 2021, authorities in Cairo succeeded in getting 5,300 stolen artifacts returned to Egypt from across the world.