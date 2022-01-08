Today in History for January 9th

Motley Fool

Virgin Galactic was one of the first special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stocks to hit orbit when it went public in late 2019, but the company's shares have been on mostly a downward trajectory of late. The space tourism company captured the imagination mid-year when it rocketed founder Branson into space, but a combination of technical glitches and delayed timelines has the shares down 73% over the past six months. Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ: VORB), a separate company that transports cargo and not tourists into space, and is also launched from Branson's Virgin Group, completed its own SPAC deal and saw its shares jump as much as 20% on their first day of trading.