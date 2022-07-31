Today in History for July 31st

Reuters

Concerns over defects in the explosive cartridges in pilot ejection systems aboard three U.S. military aircraft, including the F-35, forced a temporary halt to some U.S. operations in order to perform checks, the Air Force said on Friday. "This is a temporary stand-down, not a fleet-wide grounding," Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said in a statement about concern over "a component used in the pilot ejection system of several aircraft." Lockheed Martin F-35s have Martin-Baker ejection seats, the Air Force said, and the service will "execute a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process" of those systems.