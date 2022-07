Reuters

A lawyer for Prince Harry argued in court on Thursday that the royal household should not have been involved in a UK government decision to deny him police protection while in Britain. Harry, who moved to the United States two years ago with his wife Meghan to lead a more independent life, is challenging the decision for him to cease receiving police protection even if he covers the cost himself. Prince Harry's lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, told a High Court hearing that the queen's private secretary Edward Young was part of the organisation that decided Harry should no longer receive the same degree of protection after he stopped being a working royal.