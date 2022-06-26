Today in History for June 27th

The Daily Beast

Glendale Police/FacebookArizona police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 60-year-old food delivery driver—and they say the victim helped crack the case with a photo she took on her phone.Rusty French, 62, is charged with the second-degree murder of Pamela Martinez on June 11 in Glendale. According to cops, French admits being at the scene of the slaying but said he must have blacked out.Glendale police have not released any details on a possible motive but they noted that French