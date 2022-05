NextShark

Customers flooded a Hawaiian restaurant in Austin, Texas, after a TikTok announcing its permanent closure went viral. Hawaiian BBQ and poke bowl restaurant Poke Bay will permanently close its doors after five years of business following the University of Texas at Austin’s acquisition of land on Guadalupe Street to expand the school’s campus. Restaurant owners Paul and Priscilla Song are left with no choice but to close their establishment by the end of this month.