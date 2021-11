Autoblog

It turns out the rumors were true, and Ferrari has just revealed its latest in its special "Icona" line of supercars. It's called the Ferrari Daytona SP3, and it takes its name from the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona in which three of the brand's race cars finished 1-2-3. Ferrari says it will get to 62 mph in 2.85 seconds and to 124 in 7.4 seconds.