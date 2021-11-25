Today in History for November 26th

China enters Korean War; Nazis force half a million Jews into walled ghetto; Nixon's secretary tries to explain gap on Watergate tapes; 'Casablanca' premieres at Hollywood Theater; Tina Turner is born. (Nov. 26)

