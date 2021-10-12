Today in History for October 12th

Highlights of this day in history: Columbus lands in Americas; USS Cole bombed in Yemen; Soviet leader Khrushchev bangs shoe at UN; Blast rips Bali nightclub; Opera's Luciano Pavarotti born; Singer John Denver dies in plane crash. (Oct. 12)

