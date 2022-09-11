Today in History for September 11th
Sights and sounds of this day in 2001, when America suffered the worst terrorist attack on its soil. (Sept. 11)
It's been 21 years since the the 9/11 terrorist attacks that shook the world. Here, we look at the most powerful photos from September 11 and the days after.
In her final days, Queen Elizabeth II was in good spirits and living life to her fullest, according to Right Rev. Dr. Iain Greenshields, who spent time with her.
South Carolina prosecutors filed a motion asking the court to order Alex Murdaugh's defense tteam to provide information about various strategies.
After weeks of abnormal weather in the western half of the country, AccuWeather meteorologists say that a cooldown is in sight for many. For some, this temperature change will be accompanied by a surge in monsoonal moisture, providing drought relief during a typically dry time of year. In recent days and weeks, those in the western United States have proven to be no stranger to volatile, abnormal weather. With dangerous flash floods from the North American monsoon, days of extreme heat and an ab
At the outset of her reign, elderly men did not scruple to place heavy burdens on the milk-white shoulders of their young and lovely queen. Geoffrey Fisher, Elizabeth II’s first Archbishop of Canterbury, delivered a series of pre-coronation sermons in which he asserted the throne’s “spiritual power”. The Queen would leave Westminster Abbey after her crowning, he told a congregation in 1953, “to face for the rest of her life the demands of Christian duty in her high calling”. To the Queen herself
On September 11, 2001, almost 3,000 people lost their lives during the attacks at the Twin Towers, Pentagon and aboard United Airlines Flight 93. At 8:46 a.m. ET, American Airlines Flight 11 (traveling from Boston to Los Angeles) hit the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. ...
The king of adventure is back once again. “Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience […]
Derek Jeter shared a video where his two girls share what they're looking forward to at tonight's ceremony
Derek Jeter returned to Yankee Stadium five years after his number 2 was retired and was honored for his induction to the Hall of Fame two years ago. With his Hall plaque on a stand in front of the pitcher's mound, Jeter spoke at the end of a 27-minute ceremony before Friday night's game against Tampa Bay. Jeter led the Yankees to five World Series titles and was a 14-time All-Star in a 20-season career that ended in 2014.
A fight involving parents and students on a school bus has led to an arrest, according to Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
The Queen's death has set off "Operation Unicorn," the ceremonial final journey from Balmoral Castle to Windsor that has been in place for decades.
The sands are still slipping through that hourglass — but now in a new, streaming-only home, as the iconic soap opera Days of Our Lives moves from NBC to the Peacock streaming service. Here’s how you can keep tabs on life in Salem USA. Days of Our Lives will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning Monday, […]
After going 16-31 since being hired in 2018, Nebraska football fired head coach Scott Frost.
Across Twitter and TikTok, people are risking fierce backlash to point out the monarchy's problematic past in response to Queen Elizabeth II's death.
From 1941 to 1979, Iran was ruled by King Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Shah. On February 11, 1979, the Islamic Revolution swept the country.
Scottish farmer paid a touching tribute to the Queen as her coffin passed through Aberdeenshire on Sunday by parking their tractors to form a 'guard of honour' either side of the road.The late monarch's coffin was transported from Balmoral to Edinburgh on a six-hour journey on Sunday, passing the tractors in the morning.