Today in History for September 17th

Highlights of this day in history: The Battle of Antietam sets a bloody record during America's Civil War; Work ends on U.S. Constitution; Israel and Egypt's leaders sign Camp David Accords; Singer Hank Williams born; 'MASH' premieres. (Sept. 17)

