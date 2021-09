People

"We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams," the actress told Brides. "It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family." For her special day, Ushkowitz wore an elegant strapless gown by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal, with Stanley opting for a tux from Hugo Boss.