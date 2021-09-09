Today in History for September 9th

Reuters

(Reuters) -A statue of Confederate commander Robert E. Lee was removed from its base in Richmond, Virginia's capital, early on Wednesday after a yearlong legal battle over a monument that has been the focus of protests over racial injustice. As onlookers watched, crews secured the 21-foot (6.4-meter) bronze statue of the U.S. Civil War leader to a crane that hoisted it off its 40-foot (12.2-meter) granite pedestal and placed it on the ground. Since 1890, the towering memorial has stood at its location on Monument Avenue in Richmond, the former capital of the pro-slavery Confederacy, a group of Southern states that fought against Union forces in the 1861-65 Civil War.