“Today is about hope”: Hubbard House creates space to uplift domestic violence survivors

Community members gathered in downtown Jacksonville Saturday morning for an event to put a spotlight on the reality of domestic violence and to help survivors know they are not alone.

Hubbard House’s 13th annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk began and ended at the Duval County Courthouse.

“It’s a time for the community to come out and have some fun, celebrate what survivors do to get through their lives, and to celebrate how Jacksonville supports survivors,” Hubbard House CEO Gail Patin said.

The event is called Stand Up and Stride, and organizers say around 1,300 participants took part -- dancing, walking and running through the finish line.

Melissa Blum shared how grateful she was to be joined by her loved ones at this year’s walk.

“I’m a survivor, or, as I like to say, a warrior,” Blum said.

Blum shared that the event always gives her the chance to meet others she can relate to.

“It’s definitely not an easy situation,” Blum said. “To have so many people who have experienced the same things, and you can go to them and talk to them about it, and they’re there for you -- it means a lot.”

Brandon Sherlinski is the co-leader with Men Against Violence Against Women.

“Today is about hope,” Sherlinski said.

Sherlinski chose to walk Saturday to raise awareness on behalf of survivors and support Hubbard House.

“Unfortunately, the majority of domestic violence in this country is perpetrated by men against women,” Sherlinski said. “We’re against violence in all its forms, but because so much of domestic violence is perpetrated by men against women -- it’s that much more important that we be out here supporting survivors and being part of the solution rather than part of the problem.”

Sherlinski said domestic violence doesn’t discriminate -- it happens across all genders, races and socioeconomic statuses.

“We know it got so much worse during COVID,” Sherlinski said. “Unfortunately, survivors were having to live with their batterers, so that’s why it’s great to see so many people out here.”

Story continues

For 45 years, Hubbard House has provided emergency shelter and outreach services to survivors and their children.

“I believe that no man should ever put his hands on a woman,” walk participant Joe Archer said.

Skyler Crockett also took part Saturday and shared her thoughts.

“We just wanted to support my mom,” Crockett said. “She’s a huge advocate of the Hubbard House.”

The event exceeded its $90,000 goal this year -- helping more warriors find the peace and safety they deserve.

“My best advice would be to not be afraid,” Blum said. “I know it’s easier said than done.”

Blum encouraged those struggling in silence to reach out to someone they trust.

“There’s always a way out,” Blum said. “There’s always a way out. You just have to do it.”

The National Domestic Violence Hotline number: 800-799-7233

CLICK HERE to donate to Hubbard House.





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.