Today is: International Coffee Day

International Coffee Day is a day that celebrates coffee's journey from the farm to your local shop, and the day is an opportunity to honor the men and women who grow and harvest coffee for the whole world. It was started by the International Coffee Organization (ICO) in 2015. As of 2017 the ICO consisted of 77 member states, and it is the main intergovernmental organization for coffee. The member governments represent 98% of the world's coffee production, and 83% of the world's coffee consumption. The celebration grew from 70 official events in 35 countries in its first year, to 130 events in 54 countries in its second year.

Coffee is a drink made from the roasted and ground beans of the coffee plant. Coffee beans originated in Ethiopia, and arabica beans are the main species, which now are grown throughout the "coffee belt". Seventy-five percent of the world's coffee bean production is arabica.

