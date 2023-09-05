Today: Jury selection to begin in trial of man accused of killing Daytona Beach officer Jason Raynor

Jury selection is scheduled to start on Tuesday for the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Daytona Beach police officer.

Investigators say Othal Wallace shot Officer Jason Raynor in June 2021. Raynor, 26, died 55 days later.

The judge moved Wallace’s trial to Clay County, more than an hour north, just southwest of Jacksonville, due to all the media coverage of the case.

Prosecutors are set to seek the death penalty in the case.

Read: Volusia County judge OKs change of venue for accused cop-killer Othal Wallace

Wallace was captured in Georgia after an intense manhunt. He was found hiding inside a treehouse.

In social media posts leading up to the shooting, the suspect identified himself as a part of the New Black Panther Party for Self-Defense. The Anti-Defamation League said the group is one of the most organized and anti-semitic Black nationalist groups in the country.

Read: Officer Raynor’s family seeking $5 million from alleged gunman Othal Wallace

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.