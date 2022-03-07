Today is your last chance to shop the Patagonia Winter Sale—save up to 40% on outdoor gear

Susan Yoo-Lee, Hannah Southwick and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·4 min read
Shop the last day of the epic Patagonia Winter Sale and save big on outdoor gear and apparel.
Outdoor gear can be expensive. Luckily, we found an epic sale on high-quality outdoor gear that will survive all of your adventures. We are in the final hours of the Patagonia Winter Sale, offering big discounts on performance pieces like jackets, backpacks and more. Trust us, you don't want to miss out on the savings.

The brand's seasonal sale ends tomorrow, March 8. As Patagonia makes room for new inventory, the brand marks down older styles for women, men and kids, as well as gear and packs, which means savings for you. The products featured in Patagonia’s web specials come with the same Ironclad guarantee as full-price products, which means if you’re unhappy with your purchase, you can get a refund, replacement or repair.

To make shopping the big Patagonia Winter Sale easier, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite deals and answered frequently asked questions about the section.

Save big on men&#39;s fleece sweaters, women&#39;s bike shorts and plenty more at Patagonia right now.
What is Patagonia?

Patagonia is an outdoor and gear company specializing in adventure-ready goods that are meant to last a lifetime. The company sells a variety of goods ranging from outdoor jackets to fishing gear.

What are the best deals to shop at the Patagonia Winter Sale?

During the Winter Sale, you can score some of Patagonia's best-known items for less. Patagonia’s Better Sweater fleece jacket is Reviewed-approved for the way it “feels worn-in, snug, plush and stylishly versatile all in one,” according to our staff. Several versions of the popular piece are featured in the sale, including the Men's Better Sweater Henley fleece pullover for $82.99, saving you $36.01.

But don’t be fooled by the Winter Sale’s name —you can also get ready for warmer weather with discounts on shorts, t-shirts and more. Grab the brand's Women's Dirt Roamer Bike Shorts, on sale in sizes 2, 12, 16 and 18 for $68.99. Typically listed for $99, you can get these shorts in Forge Grey for a $30.01 price cut. From outdoor gear to fleece favorites for the whole family, you can save on several styles during the Patagonia winter sale.

Does Patagonia have sales?

Yes. Patagonia offers sale prices through the Web Specials section, which is filled with hundreds of discounts during the Patagonia Winter Sale. The section is stocked with discounted designs even when it’s not a sale event, however, so it’s worth checking back even if you miss out on the major markdowns this time around. Selection and sizing availability typically changes every few weeks.

What are Patagonia Web Specials?

In order to make way for new styles, the brand regularly discounts older ones. Many times, you’ll see significant savings on jackets, vests, pullovers, pants, tops, accessories and gear.

Why is Patagonia so expensive?

Patagonia’s products are built to last a lifetime. If you’re ever unhappy with your purchase or if it doesn't work, you can always request a refund, a replacement or repair—this guarantee adds to the price tag.

Where do I find the Web Specials page?

You'll see Web Specials linked in the dropdown menu under "Shop" on the homepage. (Alternately, you can bookmark this story!) Note that Patagonia almost never promotes its sales on its main page, so checking the Web Specials section itself is the best way to find deals.

Why shop Patagonia?

Not only is Patagonia one of the best-known outdoor brands in the world, the company has made durability and environmental stewardship cornerstones of its brand identity. Some of the programs include the Ironclad Guarantee, product recycling program Worn Wear, and a commitment since 1985 to donate 1% of sales to preservation and restoration efforts through 1% for the Planet.

What is Patagonia's Ironclad Guarantee?

Patagonia has built their product to last. As such, they guarantee any product they make. If you’re not happy with your purchase, you have a few options to choose from: You can return the item to the store or online to get a full refund; you can request a replacement in-store or online; or, for minor damage, you can request a DIY repair kit to be sent to you (or you can take it into stores). For larger repairs, you can send it in to the repair center. Please look below for a more detailed explanation about the repair process.

What is the repair process like?

With every purchase, you can get a free repair. (Note that repairs to highly technical items such as wetsuits may incur a fee.). For small tears or holes, Patagonia will send you a patch kit. For larger issues, stores can do minor repairs on site or you can send it in to their repair team in Reno, Nevada—you cover the shipping cost.

Shop the Patagonia Winter Sale.

