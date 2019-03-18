Today is your last day to get Anker’s best fast wireless charger at its lowest price, just $16.79

If you want a high-quality fast wireless charger at the lowest price possible, Anker’s best fast wireless charging pad is down to just $12.59 today after you clip the 10% coupon on the Amazon page. But if you have an iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone X, or any recent Android phone with face unlock, there’s another sale you’ll definitely want to take advantage of. The Anker PowerWave 10W Fast Wireless Charging Stand holds your phone upright on your desk so face unlock works without you even having to touch your phone. It’s well worth the $24 retail price, but it’s on sale right now at an all-time low of just $16.79. That sale is scheduled to end today, however, so you’d better grab a few while you still can!

Here’s some more info from the product page:

The Anker Advantage: Join the 30+ million powered by our leading technology.

The Need for Speed: A high-efficiency chipset provides 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, while iPhones get a boosted 5W charge that’s 10% faster than other wireless chargers.

Non-Slip, Yes Slim: A slimline profile provides an aesthetically pleasing complement to your desk, while the TPU surface prevents slipping and sliding.

Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave transmits charging power directly through protective cases. Metal attachments or cards may interfere with charging.

What You Get: PowerWave Pad, 3 ft Micro USB Cable, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service. (no AC Adapter)

