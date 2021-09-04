Today is the last day that many unemployed workers can claim federal benefits - and states probably won't be renewing them

Today is the last day that many unemployed workers can claim federal benefits - and states probably won't be renewing them
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Zeballos-Roig,Juliana Kaplan
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Unemployment protest
Cory Clark/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Saturday, September 4 is the last day many jobless people can claim federal unemployment benefits.

  • At least 7.5 million people are going to lose a steady source of income at a perilous stage in the pandemic.

  • Congress and President Biden have shown no interest in renewing the benefits.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Federal unemployment benefits expire on September 6, but many unemployed Americans will be claiming them for the last time today.

That's because the expiration comes on Monday, making it so many workers can't claim benefits for the week following September 6. Instead, as Insider previously reported, they can only claim benefits for the prior week - and many states end their claim weeks on Saturday or Sunday.

It's not just the additional $300 weekly distribution that jobless workers are set to lose. Also expiring are two different pandemic-era programs that expanded both who's eligible for benefits and how long they can receive them.

That means that newly eligible unemployed gig workers and freelancers will completely lose their benefits, as well as those who were still receiving benefits after exhausting their states' allocation.

Those groups of people will be deprived of a steady source of income as the Delta variant sparks a surge of infections and hospitalizations in many parts of the country. The development is renewing concerns among many economists that the new pandemic wave could set back the recovery.

"I feel like they should not end any benefits until at least there is a vaccine for all ages of the people in America," Amanda Rinehart, an unemployed mother in Pennsylvania, previously told Insider. Her child is at high risk for COVID-19 and too young to receive a vaccine, meaning Rinehart will have to continue to stay at home to oversee virtual learning.

Most Democrats aren't interested in renewing the federal aid, which many economists credit with propping up the economy and workers through perilous stretches of the pandemic. Early rumblings from progressive lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - who opened the door on pushing for an extension - have subsided. Republicans are staunchly opposed to the bulked-up benefits, arguing the generous aid is dissuading people from seeking new jobs.

In an August letter, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh confirmed that federal benefits would end on September 6. However, the letter also said that states could use leftover funds from the American Rescue Plan to extend benefits on their own. Further guidance from the Department of Labor obtained by Insider said states could issue one-time or period payments to impacted workers.

But no states have committed to extending benefits. California has issued one-time stimulus payments to a majority of its residents, partially subsidized by Biden's first stimulus package.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Millions to lose jobless aid as claims fall to pandemic low

    Millions of jobless Americans who have depended on federal unemployment aid as a financial lifeline are about to lose those benefits just as the delta variant of the coronavirus poses a renewed threat to the economy and the job market. As a result, 8.9 million people will lose those weekly benefit payments, according to an estimate by Oxford Economics. An additional 2.1 million people will lose a $300-a-week federal supplemental unemployment payment, which also expires Monday.

  • Transgender Puerto Ricans say they're experiencing a culture of violence

    When asked about whether officers have sexually assaulted trans people, Lieutenant Aimée Alvarado said "it could have happened."

  • California governor seeks $16.7M in aid for Afghan refugees

    California's governor and legislative leaders on Friday requested $16.7 million in state money to help resettle Afghan refugees in the state. The request to use general fund money to help those fleeing the Taliban takeover signals “that California stands ready to assist those in need," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. The funding request by Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon was expected to be considered during next week’s legislative session.

  • Pandemic hardship is about to get a lot worse for millions of out-of-work Americans

    The door to unemployment benefits is closing for million of Americans. AP Photo/John MinchilloMillions of unemployed Americans are set to lose pandemic-related jobless benefits after Labor Day – just as surging cases of coronavirus slow the pace of hiring. In all, an estimated 8.8 million people will stop receiving unemployment insurance beginning on Sept. 6, 2021. An additional 4.5 million will no longer get the extra US$300 a week the federal government has been providing to supplement state b

  • As U.S. unemployment benefits end, firms hope for a wave of applicants

    Joe Perkins, head of Michigan-based auto supplier Mobex Global, marked Labor Day weekend this year as more than a holiday or a symbolic nod to U.S. workers. It now carries real-world significance as the lapse of federal unemployment benefits on Sept. 4 brings hope of a surge in job applicants to fill open positions that have kept his company 10% short of its hiring goals despite wage hikes and other incentives. If the U.S. economy's behavior in 2021 holds any lessons for Perkins, though, he may be disappointed as the hiring needs of firms compete with a surge in coronavirus infections https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-reports-more-than-1000-covid-deaths-single-day-2021-08-18.

  • Op-Ed: Did the American troops who were killed in Afghanistan die in vain?

    The service men and women killed in Afghanistan expected competence in their leaders. They got ineptitude.

  • ‘Bring them here’: Chicago man, reunited with family stranded in Afghanistan, pleads for US to evacuate extended family

    CHICAGO – Amer felt proud wearing the uniform. Starting as a teenager, he spent six years helping the U.S. military as a translator in Afghanistan, seeing the death and destruction war brought. And if the military asked him to serve today, he’d help in a heartbeat. Again. But he’s still living with the consequences of his involvement. Recently, he was reminded of the haunting things he saw ...

  • 7.5 million people to lose supplemental jobless benefits this weekend

    Yahoo Finance’s Denitsa Tsekova breaks down the impacts relating to the end of the supplemental jobless benefits.

  • I’m Managing A Chronic Disease — And I’m At The Mercy Of Health Insurance Companies

    Managing a chronic disease requires a lot of patience, flexibility, and persistence. I have an interesting perspective on the matter. Not only am I a type 1 diabetic, but I’m also a healthcare provider. When you are first diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, no one tells you that on top of the countless finger pricks, []

  • Biden's high-stakes booster tension with Moderna

    A disagreement between the Biden administration and Moderna over booster shot details has thrown a wrench in the administration's plans, and may result in the booster effort beginning with only some Pfizer recipients later this month. Why it matters: How the dispute shakes out could have implications for the global vaccine supply chain — as well as for Moderna's bottom line.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Moderna completed its booster dos

  • Hunted by the men they jailed, Afghanistan's women judges seek escape

    THE HAGUE (Reuters) -Safe in Europe after escaping from Kabul, an Afghan woman judge describes how she was hunted by men she had once jailed, now freed by the Taliban fighters who took over the country. "Four or five Taliban members came and asked people in my house: 'Where is this woman judge?' These were people who I had put in jail," she told Reuters in an interview from an undisclosed location, asking not to be identified. Afghanistan has around 250 women judges.

  • Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia, struggling to quell its worst wave of COVID-19, reported 1,756 infections on Saturday, another record high, and officials warned that worse is yet to come, urging people to get vaccinated. Most of the cases were again in New South Wales, which has been fighting an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant since mid-June. The state reported 1,533 new cases and four further deaths.

  • The most shocking deaths on 'The Walking Dead,' ranked

    We've said goodbye to a lot of characters on the AMC show since 2010. Insider ranks the deaths that fans didn't see coming and that hit the hardest.

  • Prince Charles hails ‘outstanding’ effort of Parachute Regiment during Kabul evacuation

    The Prince of Wales has hailed the Parachute Regiment as an “outstanding credit to the country”, expressing admiration and pride in its effort to lead the evacuation effort from Kabul.

  • ‘Julia’ Review: Glossy, Surface-Level Julia Child Documentary Sticks to a Familiar Recipe

    As a chef, Julia Child made no claims for herself as an innovator: Her mission was not to create new recipes, but to interpret and archive age-old French ones in ways the average American home cook could tackle without fear. Given her dual priorities of traditionalism and accessibility, then, she might well have appreciated “Julia,” […]

  • Dogecoin Fundamentals Look Up as Elon Musk Touts Update

    The Doge price rose 35% in August.

  • Hawaii health care workers decry lack of COVID mandates

    Health care workers in Hawaii say a lack of government action is worsening an already crippling surge of coronavirus cases in the islands, and without effective policy changes the state’s limited hospitals could face a grim crisis. “Soon we’re going to be in a situation where we’re going to ration health care,” said Dr. Jonathan Dworkin, an infectious diseases specialist in Hawaii. Dworkin said that while mandates may be unpopular, rationing Hawaii's limited health care resources is “going to be far more ugly.”

  • Ford Falcon GT Sells For $1.8 Million

    There’s more to this story than just a lot of cash changing hands…

  • Column: Our fire and flood summer predicts a catastrophic future

    Thirty years of rainfall data splits the nation into the desiccated West and the inundated East.

  • The FCC Commissioner Echoing Kevin McCarthy Is Married To McCarthy’s Counsel

    Brendan Carr didn’t mention this as he defended the GOP leader’s dubious claim that it would be illegal for telecom companies to preserve call records.