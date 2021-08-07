Today is the last day to shop huge discounts at the Macy's sale—here's what to buy

Get this 5-star All-Clad cookware set on sale at Macy's right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We love a stellar back-to-school sale, and the one happening at Macy's right now is no joke. You can get up to 70% off already marked-down items like comforter sets, luggage and dresses. Even better—with the code BTS, you can get up to an additional 20% off select sale items across the site. Whatever you choose, act fast: The Macy's savings end tonight.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

You can find some of the best deals you can take advantage of right now among the popular Macy's comforter sets. Three-piece comforter sets are as low as $19.99 at the sale, meaning you can get a comforter and two shams for less than you'd pay for our favorite affordable comforter on Amazon. One standout among these sets is the Hallmart Collectibles Ambrosia 3-piece set, which comes recommended by 86% of Macy's shoppers and features a lively pattern perfect for any home. The set is down to just $24.99 from its original price of $80, meaning shoppers save a whopping 70% on this comforter.

This gorgeous bedding set is on sale for 70% off right now.

If you're looking to take advantage of the BTS promo code, you can use it to save big on backpacks, clothing and even home goods. This All-Clad 10-piece Nonstick Cookware set is $399.99 with the code BTS, saving you nearly $300 for a 10-piece set of some of the best cookware you can buy. Reviewers give this set a solid 5-star rating, saying they're great quality and very durable. This gorgeous blanket from Ralph Lauren with nearly 1,000 5-star reviews is down to just $43.19 right now, a 53% savings with the code BTS. It comes in eight colors and is made from 100% cotton, meaning it will both look and feel good when in use.

Whatever you choose to shop, act fast—this Macy's sale ends Sunday, August 8.

Story continues

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Macy's: Today is the last day to shop the back-to-school sale