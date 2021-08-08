Today is the last day to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021—here are the best deals you can still buy
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
All good things must come to an end, and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 is no exception. We've watched top-selling brands sell out, seen massive markdowns on designer purses, and asked ourselves if a person can own too many pairs of Spanx leggings.
Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.
Alas, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 ends tonight at 3 am EST / 12 am PST. That means you've still got time to shop women's purses, fall-ready sweaters, and a number of items and accessories that our in-house style gurus swear by.
As for what to buy from this promotion, that all depends on what it is you’re most in need of. Men are sure to appreciate these leather Brody driving loafers, which fall from a normal price of $89.95 to just $54.90. These Brazil-made kicks feature a square moc toe with a traditional penny-slot silhouette, and customers say they're "extremely comfortable." Wrote one happy buyer, "These drivers for $89 are the most comfortable shoes ever—even more than the more expensive brands!"
Women, meanwhile, can shop brand-name labels (think Tory Burch and The North Face, to name a few). But this sale is also an opportunity to stock up on comfy loungewear, like the Moonlight pajamas, which are on sale for $42.90. Originally priced at $65, you can $22.10 thanks to this sale and see what more than 1,000 Nordstrom shoppers are raving about.
And if you're looking for cute stuff to make your home even more inviting, the Barefoot Dreams In The Wild throw blanket is a must-have. Originally priced at $180, it falls to $119, for $60.10 in savings. This 4.7-star rated throw, which more than 500 Nordstrom shoppers swear by, lives up to the hype: In our review, we loved the super-soft and plush microfiber material, and consider it to be "on a whole other level of coziness."
For these saving and more, keep scrolling through to shop 100+ of the best deals from this monstrous event for women, men, kids and the home.
The best deals to shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021
Women
Coats and jackets
Get the Thread & Supply Mix Media Fleece Jacket for $35.90 (Save $19.10)
Get the BlankNYC Faux Leather with Removable Hoodie for $54.90 (Save $43.10)
Get the Bernardo Solid Peaked Lapel Coat for $149.90 (Save $115.10)
Get The North Face Ancha Hooded Waterproof Parka for $149.90 (Save $49.10)
Get The North Face Acropolis Water Repellent 550 Fill Power Down Parka for $224.90 (Save $75.10)
Clothes
Get the Zella Liana Long Sleeve Recycled Blend Performance T-Shirt for $31.90 (Save $17.10)
Get the Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings for $39.90 (Save $25.10)
Get the Zella High-Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings for $39.90 (Save $25.10)
Get the Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas for $42.90 (Save $22.10)
Get the Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Skinny Jeans for $44.90 (Save $23.10)
Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan for $69.90 (Save $46.11)
Get the Spanx Perfect Back Seam Skinny Pants for $84.90 (Save $43.10)
Accessories
Get the Kate Spade Pavé Initial Huggie Earrings for $24.90 (Save $19.10)
Get the Kate Spade Mini Initial Pendant Necklace for $24.90 (Save $19.10)
Get the Gorjana Cayne Crescent Plated Necklace for $51.90 (Save $26.10)
Get the Kate Spade Bradley Leather Wallet for $65.90 (Save $44.10)
Get the Coach Turnlock Leather Wallet for $89.90 (Save $60.10)
Get the Madewell Small Leather Transport Crossbody Tote for $98.90 (Save $49.10)
Get the Calpak 22-Inch Rolling Spinner Suitcase for $98.90 (Save $66.10)
Get the Kate Spade Bradley Leather Phone Crossbody for $99.90 (Save $78.10)
Get the Tory Burch Carson Zip Leather Continental Wallet for $149.90 (Save $78.10)
Get the Kurt Geiger London Violet Leather Tote for $159.90 (Save $80.10)
Get the Coach Turnlock Clasp Satchel for $199.90 (Save $150.10)
Get the Tumi Bradner Nylon Tricot Laptop Backpack for $283.90 (Save $141.10
Get the Tory Burch Carson Leather Convertible Bag for $299.90 (Save $298.10)
Shoes
Get the Nike Court Vintage Sneakers for $49.90 (Save $20.01)
Get the UGG Cozette Shearling Slipper for $59.90 (Save $20.10 to $30.10)
Get the Nike Internationalist Sneakers for $64.90 (Save $25.10)
Get the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Sneakers for $89.90 (Save $30.10)
Get the Nike Free Metcon 4 Training Shoe from $89.90 (Save $30.10)
Get the UGG Zariyah Shearling Ankle Booties for $99.90 (Save $50.10)
Get the Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoes for $99.90 (Save $45.10)
Get the Sorel Joan of Arctic III Lexie Wedge Boots for $109.90 (Save $60.1)
Get the UGG Harrison Leather Moto Boots for $109.90 (Save $50.01)
Get the Tory Burch Leather Leigh Sneakers for $149.90 (Save $78.10)
Get the Tory Burch Carson Croc Embossed Slide Sandal for $149.90 (Save $78.10)
Get the Tory Burch Chelsea Leather Boots for $269.90 (Save $128.10)
Beauty
Get the Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve from $10.50 (Save $5.50)
Get the Beautyblender Makeup Sponge, Set of 2 for $35 (Save $21)
Get the Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel Set for $39 (Save $23)
Get the Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream for $56 (Save $29)
Get the PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device for $66 (Save $30)
Men
Clothes
Get the Nordstrom Ultrasoft Short Sleeve Polo Shirt for $29.90 (Save $19.60)
Get the The North Face Heritage Crewneck Sweatshirt for $37.50 (Save $12.50)
Get the Tommy John Lounge/Pajama Bottoms for $56.90 (Save $27.10)
Get the Bonobos Slim-Fit Performance Pants for $59.90 (Save $38.10)
Get The North Face Junction Heatseeker Eco Vest for $66.90 (Save $22.10)
Get the The North Face HMLYN Windbreaker Jacket for $66.90 (Save $22.10)
Shoes
Get the Adidas Adilette Cloudform Mono Sport Slide for $24.90 (Save $10.10)
Get the Adidas Swift Run X Sneakers for $52.90 (Save $32.10)
Get the UGG Men’s Suede Scuff Slipper for $54.90 (Save $25.10)
Get the Nordstrom Brody Leather Driving Shoes for $54.90 (Save $30.05)
Get the Nike Air Tailwind 79 Sneakers for $64.90 (Save $25.10)
Get the UGG Biltmore Leather Chelsea Boots for $89.90 (Save $50.01)
Get the UGG Lynus Shearling High-Top Platform Boots for $89.90 (Save $40.10)
Kids
Get the Tucker + Tate 5-Pack of Kids' Underwear for $11.90 (Save $7.10)
Get the Baby Bling 2-Pack of Knotted Headbands for $15.90 (Save $8.10)
Get the Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pants for $29.90 (Save $10.10)
Get the Adidas Originals Kids Night Sky Track Jacket for $36.90 (Save $13.10)
Get The North Face Toddler Cozy Swirl Vest for $41.25 (Save $13.75)
Get the Nike Air Presto Toddler Sneaker for $54.90 (Save $20.10)
Get the UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie from $74.90 (Save $35.10)
Get The North Face Kids' Moondoggy Reversible Down Jacket for $81.90 (Save $27.10)
Home
Get the Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw for $24.90 (Save $14.60)
Get the Nordstrom 400 Thread-Count Organic Cotton Sateen Sheets from $58.90 (Save $20.10 to $30.10)
Get the Boll & Branch Cable-Knit Throw for $64.90 (Save $33.10)
Get the Larq Self-Cleaning Water Bottle for $75.90 (Save $14.10)
Get the Click and Grow 3-Self-Watering Indoor Garden for $79.90 (Save $20.05)
Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket for $97.90 (Save $49.10)
Get the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle for $119.90 (Save $49.10)
Get the Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket for $119.90 (Save $60.10)
Get the Boll & Branch Signature Embroidered Sheet Set for $191.90 (Save $96.10 to $105.10)
Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Everything you can still get on sale