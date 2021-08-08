Today is the last day to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021—here are the best deals you can still buy

Shop these great deals before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends tonight.

All good things must come to an end, and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 is no exception. We've watched top-selling brands sell out, seen massive markdowns on designer purses, and asked ourselves if a person can own too many pairs of Spanx leggings.

Alas, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 ends tonight at 3 am EST / 12 am PST. That means you've still got time to shop women's purses, fall-ready sweaters, and a number of items and accessories that our in-house style gurus swear by.

As for what to buy from this promotion, that all depends on what it is you’re most in need of. Men are sure to appreciate these leather Brody driving loafers, which fall from a normal price of $89.95 to just $54.90. These Brazil-made kicks feature a square moc toe with a traditional penny-slot silhouette, and customers say they're "extremely comfortable." Wrote one happy buyer, "These drivers for $89 are the most comfortable shoes ever—even more than the more expensive brands!"

Snuggle up with this top-rated throw blanket.

Women, meanwhile, can shop brand-name labels (think Tory Burch and The North Face, to name a few). But this sale is also an opportunity to stock up on comfy loungewear, like the Moonlight pajamas, which are on sale for $42.90. Originally priced at $65, you can $22.10 thanks to this sale and see what more than 1,000 Nordstrom shoppers are raving about.

And if you're looking for cute stuff to make your home even more inviting, the Barefoot Dreams In The Wild throw blanket is a must-have. Originally priced at $180, it falls to $119, for $60.10 in savings. This 4.7-star rated throw, which more than 500 Nordstrom shoppers swear by, lives up to the hype: In our review, we loved the super-soft and plush microfiber material, and consider it to be "on a whole other level of coziness."

For these saving and more, keep scrolling through to shop 100+ of the best deals from this monstrous event for women, men, kids and the home.

This throwback jacket from Levi's is camera-ready.

Many great styles from Zella are on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021.

Madewell's Transport Tote is a celebrity go-to.

Grab these colorful kicks for a steal.

These are the best beauty deals you can shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

This colorblocked jacket will be just what you need for chilly evenings spent outdoors.

Say hello to sophisticated style.

These cozy vest will keep your little one warm.

Chrissy Teigen has praised this cozy blanket.

