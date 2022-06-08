Update: Tallahassee police officer killed after car crashes with suspect's vehicle

Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
·4 min read
Tallahassee Police Department Deputy Chief Jason Laursen speaking at a press conference Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Tallahassee Police Department Deputy Chief Jason Laursen speaking at a press conference Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

An on-duty Tallahassee Police Department officer was killed when his or her vehicle collided with a car driven by an attempted homicide suspect fleeing the police at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fallen officers: Tallahassee Police Department honors 'fallen law enforcement heroes' at solemn ceremony

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Capital Circle Northwest and Northwest Passage Boulevard, said TPD Deputy Chief Jason Laursen at a press conference at 6:30 a.m.

The chain of events that led to the crash began around 12:30 a.m. when Leon County Sheriff's deputies responded to 911 call reporting an assault at a home in the 4200 block of Saplin Court, Sheriff Walt McNeil said at an 8:30 a.m. press conference.

The suspect, 37-year-old Tyrone Cleveland, entered the home where he lives and shot three family members, McNeil said. Two of them received non-life-threatening injuries, the other is in stable condition.

An LCSO deputy responding to the 911 call, saw Cleveland's vehicle at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Capital Circle Northwest and a chase ensued.

"The suspect then turned his vehicle around and began traveling toward oncoming traffic, colliding with the TPD officer's vehicle," Laursen said at the second press conference. He did not reveal the officer's gender, age or name.

TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner did not know if the officer, who was taken to the hospital, was in pursuit of Cleveland.

Cleveland was hospitalized after the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.

"We also ask that you keep our officers in your thoughts and prayers following this tragic loss," Laursen said, adding that TPD will offer counseling and support services to its staff and officers.

Lieutenant William "Randy” McCroan: School resource officer working his last day among 2 killed in Calhoun County plane crash

'Unprecedented times': Tallahassee Police Department honors 'fallen law enforcement heroes' at solemn ceremony

"First, let me offer condolences to my TPD family and the family of the fallen officer," said McNeil at the start of the second press conference. "We grieve with you and our prayers are with the family and with TPD."

Mayor John Dailey, who attended both press conferences, said, "Today, we lost a hero."

"I want to make sure the officer's services and sacrifice will never be forgotten," he said. "Let's remember that everyday when they get up, they put on the uniform to serve and protect us. Some of them make the ultimate sacrifice, which was made this morning."

TPD officers killed in the line of duty

  • Officer Warren T. Gay, killed June 8, 1981. Sergeant Gay was killed as the result of a motorcycle accident while providing an escort for a Space Shuttle crew visiting the Tallahassee area. Another officer on the escort collided with him, causing injuries
    which proved to be fatal.

  • Officer Ernest Ponce de Leon, killed July 8, 1988. Ponce de Leon was killed while assisting another officer with a suspicious vehicle call. The occupants of the vehicle included escapees from the Maryland Department of Corrections, two of whom pulled out handguns and opened fire, striking Officer Ponce de Leon. All of the suspects were apprehended.

  • School crossing Guard Ruby R. Rouden, killed Nov. 2, 1990.  Radney was assisting children at Orange Avenue and Meridian Road when she was struck by a car that had sideswiped another vehicle. She died as a result of her injuries.

  • Sgt. Dale Green, killed Nov. 13, 2002: Sergeant Green was ambushed at the scene of a reported home invasion robbery. Upon his arrival, he radioed in a description of a suspicious car and shortly thereafter was shot and killed by the suspect. The suspect fled in the car but was arrested after a long chase and shootout.

  • Officer Michael P. Saunders, killed Dec. 12, 2009. While on an early morning walk prior to his work shift, Saunders was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver. Tallahassee Police responded to the scene not knowing Saunders was the victim. Investigation soon led to the driver’s apprehension.

  • Officer Clifford D. Couch, died Sept. 11, 2021. Officer Clifford Crouch died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. Officer Crouch had served with the Tallahassee Police Department for six years and had previously served with the Baton Rouge Police Department for six years.

An escort of Tallahassee Police officers forms down Apalachee Parkway in memory of an officer killed in the line of duty Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
An escort of Tallahassee Police officers forms down Apalachee Parkway in memory of an officer killed in the line of duty Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

