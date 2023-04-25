Today marks 3 years since Cheryl Coker’s remains were found

Today marks three years since Cheryl Coker’s remains were found.

Coker, of Riverside, was last seen alive on Oct. 2 2018 after dropping off her daughter at Stebbins High School.

>> Cheryl Coker homicide investigation remains open 4 years after disappearance

The next day, investigators found her car in the Kroger parking lot at Spinning Road and Burkhardt Road in Riverside.

In mid February 2019, Riverside police told News Center 7 her disappearance was now being investigated as a homicide and named her husband William Coker as a suspect. William has never been charged in connection to the case.

>> Cheryl Coker case: Riverside police name suspect, call disappearance a homicide

More than a year later in April 2020, a mushroom hunter found Coker’s remains off Waynesville-Jamestown Road in rural Greene County.

>> Cheryl Coker: Autopsy shows cause of death suggests ‘homicidal violence’

The coroner could not determine an exact cause and manner of her death, but said the circumstances suggest foul play and certified the cause of death as homicidal violence.

>> SUBMIT A TIP TO OHIO BCI

Anyone with information about the case may contact BCI at 800-282-3782.



