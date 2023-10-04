Today marks start of the Kaiser Permanente's healthcare workers' strike

TechCrunch
Google's newly announced Pixel 8 Pro will be the first hardware to run Google's generative AI models on-device, according to Rick Osterloh, SVP of devices and services at Google. Onstage at an event today, Osterloh said that the Pixel 8 Pro's custom-built Tensor G3 chip, which is designed to accelerate AI workloads, can run "distilled" versions of Google's text- and image-generating models to power a range of applications, like image editing. "We've worked closely with our research teams across Google to take advantage of their most advanced foundation models and distill them into a version efficient enough to run on our flagship Pixel," Osterloh said.