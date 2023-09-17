Today is: National Apple Dumpling Day

As the weather is starting to change, apples are ripening on trees, and people are starting to spend more time baking in their kitchens. This day brings both of those things together, and celebrates the apple dumpling. Apple dumplings are pastries made by coring and peeling apples, filling them with cinnamon, sugar, and butter, and placing them on dough that folds over them. They are then baked until they are tender. Apple dumplings are native to the area around Pennsylvania, and they can be eaten for breakfast, but are mainly a dessert food. They are many times eaten with ice cream or with milk.

