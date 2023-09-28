Today’s news in 10 minutes

September 29, 2023

Today on CNN10, we take you into space, under the sea and up a mangrove tree. Discover electric-blue spiders and long-lived “blue zones.” Plus, a picnic PSA from Mexico.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. Which large country relies on volunteers to combat rural wildfires?

2. What is the name of the group that just ended its historic Hollywood strike?

3. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx was the first US mission to collect what kind of sample?

4. What is the name of the breakaway region attacked by Azerbaijan?

5. Which American river is threatened by salt water from the Gulf of Mexico?

6. Which ecommerce giant was recently sued by the Federal Trade Commission?

7. What are regions called when its inhabitants live longer than average?

8. Which NASA astronaut just set a US record for longest space flight?

9. What color is the tarantula species recently discovered by researchers in Thailand?

10. What is the name of the weather pattern that could mean hot, dry conditions for Australia?

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com