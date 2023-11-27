Today in Ocala: Recycle your cooking oil, protect your pipes

Gene Saladna
·1 min read

Maybe you fried a turkey over the holidays, or maybe you’re someone who just happens to have a lot of used cooking oil that you don’t know what to do with.

If you’re an Ocala resident, you’re in luck.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

On Monday, City of Ocala Water Resources Department is hosting a cooking oil recycling day.

Officials know that pouring grease down residential drains can lead to pipe problems for homeowners, so they’re providing a means to recycle cooking oil in a way that’s also more environmentally friendly.

READ: Gas prices drop again in Florida; here’s what you’ll pay Monday in your neighborhood

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can take their oil to the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park, located at 2105 NW 21st Street in Ocala.

Here are the simple steps to take:

  • Use a plastic container or jug with a lid

  • Pour used, cooled cooking oil into the container

  • Bring the full container to the recycling location

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Recommended Stories