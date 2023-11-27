Today in Ocala: Recycle your cooking oil, protect your pipes

Maybe you fried a turkey over the holidays, or maybe you’re someone who just happens to have a lot of used cooking oil that you don’t know what to do with.

If you’re an Ocala resident, you’re in luck.

On Monday, City of Ocala Water Resources Department is hosting a cooking oil recycling day.

Officials know that pouring grease down residential drains can lead to pipe problems for homeowners, so they’re providing a means to recycle cooking oil in a way that’s also more environmentally friendly.

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can take their oil to the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park, located at 2105 NW 21st Street in Ocala.

Here are the simple steps to take:

Use a plastic container or jug with a lid

Pour used, cooled cooking oil into the container

Bring the full container to the recycling location

