Today only, Macy’s has big savings on bedding, clothing, kitchen tools and more

Snag deep discounts on best-selling home goods, kitchen tools, clothes and more at Macy's.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Calling all bargain hunters—if you're looking for discounts on essentials for your home, closet or kitchen, we have tons of incredible one-day deals you can shop right now. Macy's is offering massive markdowns on everything from best-selling bath towels and bras to top-tier cooking tools and cashmere sweaters.

Start off the New Year with deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

There's only a few hours left to shop the Macy's One Day sale and enjoy up to 60% off tons of most-wanted items. Meanwhile, making the sale even sweeter is free standard shipping for all purchases of $25 or more.

For a linen closet update, pick up a few Hotel Collection Turkish bath towels for a 60% markdown. Available in a variety of soft shades, these luxe towels are made of pure Turkish cotton and designed to be ultra-soft. Usually retailing for $60 each, you can take home the cozy towels for just $24 a piece right now—an impressive $36 price cut.

If you're looking to stay comfy and stylish this winter, check out the Cole Haan women's box-quilt down puffer coat, down from $315 to just $126. This top-rated style is both chic and functional thanks to it's exterior quilting details and interior down and feather fill. The knee-length coat features a water-resistant fabric, an attached vest and hood and zip pockets.

Whether you're hunting for bargains for your home, kitchen or closet, Macy's has your wish list covered with massive markdowns across all categories. Just be sure to shop fast—these blowout sales will only be around for a few more hours!

Refresh your home with huge savings on vacuums, towels and more at Macy's.

Story continues

Update your kitchen with markdowns on brands like Cuisinart, Crux and more, currently on sale at Macy's.

Shop the Macy's One Day sale for epic discounts on must-have fashion pieces.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Macy's sale: Shop huge discounts on home, kitchen, clothing and purses