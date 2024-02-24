Today is presidential primary day for SC GOP voters. Here’s what you need to know

Today is the day South Carolina Republican voters will say who they want to nominate for president in the primary election between former President Donald Trump and former Gov. Nikki Haley.

Before heading to the polls, here’s what to know.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Polling places may have been combined. County election commissions have the flexibility to combine locations in primary in order to save money, the state election commission said.

To check where you’ll vote, go to scvotes.gov.

Any of the state’s 3.1 million registered voters who did not participate in the Feb. 3 Democratic presidential primary is eligible to cast a ballot in the GOP primary. Only 131,472 people voted in the non competitive primary won by President Joe Biden.

State GOP Chairman Drew McKissick has estimated about 1 million people could vote in Saturday’s primary. During the two weeks of early voting in the state, 205,099 people cast ballots, including 39,804 on Thursday’s final day.

Overall, Horry County had the largest early voting turnout with 25,352 early voters, followed by Greenville (23,711), Charleston (19,656) and Beaufort (14,268) counties.

Who’s on the ballot?

Seven names are on the S.C. GOP ballot, even though some candidates have already dropped out of the race.

▪ Pastor and businessman Ryan Binkley

▪ Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

▪ Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

▪ Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

▪ Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

▪ Air Force Major and Florida businessman David Stuckenberg

▪ Former President Donald Trump

Christie, DeSantis and Ramaswamy have withdrawn from the race. The South Carolina Election Commission said signs will be posted to say who is no longer running in the election.

What are questions on GOP ballot?

Voters also will see three advisory questions on the ballot. The questions, chosen by the party, have no legal effect, but allow voters to signal to state lawmakers where they stand on issues.

One is a question, which the state Republican Party has pushed before, asking about voter registration by party. South Carolina does not have registration by political party and has an open primary. The question has appeared on primary ballots since 2018 and registration by party is a top priority for the state Republicans, McKissick said.

▪ Should South Carolina law be changed to give people the right to register to vote with the political party of their choice?

One questions plays into the ongoing debate about judicial reform at the State House as lawmakers debate the process in how they elect judges.

▪ Should South Carolina adopt reforms to increase the independence and accountability of our judiciary by improving transparency and reducing conflicts of interest in the process of reviewing judicial qualifications and electing judges?

One question deals with tort reform and is about helping small business, the SC Republican Party said. The current law allows a plaintiff to go after a person with the deepest pockets no matter how much responsibility they have in an incident. The party says the question is about making sure liability is proportional.

▪ Should it be an immediate legislative priority to protect South Carolina’s competitiveness and small businesses by changing state law so that a person’s responsibility for financial damages in a lawsuit is based on that person’s actual share of responsibility?

Final day of campaigning

Both Trump and Haley made two final campaign appearances each on Friday. Haley’s bus tour took her to Moncks Corner in the afternoon, before a rally at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant.

Trump spoke to 6,000 people at the Winthrop Coliseum on Friday afternoon, before attending the a black-tie event in Columbia for Black Republicans that evening. At both events, he drew attention to his indictments to encourage support.

“I get hit and my numbers went up,” Trump told the Rock Hill crowd about what happens to the polls on news of his legal troubles. “People see it is a scam.”

Trump, in his final appeal to Black voters ahead of Saturday’s primary, encouraged a crowd of Black conservatives “to return home” at the Black Conservative Federation Honors Gala.

That is, he said the party of Abraham Lincoln that freed slaves and advocated for civil rights legislation.

“It is the greatest political movement in our country,” Trump said, referring to a wave of Black voters migrating toward Trump, away from the Democratic Party.







This article will be updated throughout Saturday’s primary.







McClatchy reporters Andrew Dys and Mary Ramsey contributed.