Today is: Putin was elected President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin

On March 26, 2000, Vladimir Putin is elected president of Russia. The ex-KGB officer has been lauded for leading Russia out of the 1990 economic crisis and criticized for building a regime that many have described as authoritarian and undemocratic.

Putin easily won the March 2000 elections with about 53 percent of the vote. As president, he sought to end corruption and create a strongly regulated market economy. Putin quickly reasserted control over Russia’s 89 regions and republics. Putin moved to reduce the power of Russia’s unpopular financiers and media tycoons — the so-called “oligarchs”.

