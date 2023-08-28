Today is: Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day

Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day honors the memories of pets who have passed on. Well over half of Americans have pets, and many of these animals spend 15 or more years with their owners, becoming like a part of the family. Still, their lifespans aren't as long as those of their owners, and owners often have to say goodbye and let go after the death of a pet. This can be very painful, and that is why Rainbow Remembrance Day was created.

Deborah Barnes, a blogger and author, chose Aug. 28 for the date of the holiday because one of her cats, Mr. Jazz, passed away on that date in 2013. After his death, she shared her experiences and feelings of the loss on her blog, Zee & Zoey's Cat Chronicles. After receiving feedback, it became apparent to her that she wasn't alone in her feelings of pain and grief after the loss of a pet, so she created Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day.

