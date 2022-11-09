'After today, Republican party will never be the same': Florida Sen. Marco Rubio reelected
In his race against Democrat Val Demings, Senator Marco Rubio won reelection vowing to change the future of the Republican party.
(Bloomberg) -- Ron DeSantis won a second term as Florida governor, a victory that could bolster a potential challenge of former President Donald Trump for a White House run in 2024.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘
Last week, the Federal Reserve approved a fourth straight 75-basis point hike in interest rates (the sixth overall this year) and hinted at a potential shift in its monetary policy strategy to combat inflation. Rising interest rates in the U.S. are doing more damage to the housing markets than it’s doing to control inflation. Here’s a good example: According to Realtor.com, due to overpriced homes and rising interest rates, the average home buyer in October spent 77% more for their loan than the
Turkey banned Russian aircraft with dual registration from using its airspace on Nov. 1, The Bell, and independent Russian media outlet reported on Nov. 8, with reference to other Russian media.
Rising interest rates are making it harder to buy real estate, but two companies — GovDeals and Bid4Assets — give investors a way to get around it through their online real estate auctions. GovDeals and Bid4Assets are owned by Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT), a 20-year-old e-commerce marketplace. GovDeals has completed more than $2.6 billion in sales to 1 million registered buyers through its online auction platform. Transportation-related items had dominated the platform, but the company
Pumuckel is a three-year-old Shetland pony who helps with art therapy programs in Germany and hopes to be a Guinness World Record holder by next year
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Stephen Curry exploding for 47 points against the Sacramento Kings.
A University of Kentucky student faces harsh consequences after physically assaulting and verbally attacking a Black fellow UK co-ed with […] The post University of Kentucky student arrested after calling peer the N-word, biting her appeared first on TheGrio.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller breaks down some of the most eye-opening performances from Week 9.
Georgia-based property developer James Zhong pleads guilty to wire fraud a decade after stealing Bitcoin once valued at more than $3 billion on the Silk Road marketplace.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China staged a low-key but historic debut of its C919 civil jet at its biggest air show on Tuesday, with some delegates unable to attend the scaled-down event because of Beijing's zero-COVID policy as cases reached the highest level in six months. In a reminder of the continuing health crisis slowing China's return to global aviation, organisers of Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai had urged attendees to arrive three days early because of COVID-19 precautions. Even then, some were blocked from joining day one because they had visited a Beijing district that had positive cases last week, three attendees told Reuters.
It comes less than two weeks after the world's richest man completed his $44bn takeover of Twitter.
"If that yields the current environment, he's gonna have to sell Tesla shares in April," Loup managing partner Gene Munster told CNBC.
The "Believe" singer confirmed her new relationship on Twitter and said Alexander Edwards treats her "like a queen."
The most competitive Senate races remain too early to call, including the Ohio contest and the Georgia race between Warnock and Walker.
Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
"I’m going to be your worst fricking nightmare for eight years," the GOP nominee for Arizona governor said.
California Lottery officials say the only winning ticket was sold at a gas station in Altadena. But the winner hasn't come forward yet.
Britt, a former Business Council of Alabama president and CEO, is the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama.
Pelosi's remarks came on an election night where Democrats are widely expected to lose their House majority.