Today in Ridiculous Cars: A Learjet Converted Into a Street-Legal Limousine

Click here to read the full article.

Unsure if a limousine or private jet is a more ostentatious way to splash out some cash? Why choose? Especially when you can spend your money on a vehicle that combines the best of both worlds—the Learmousine.

That’s right, someone on planet Earth actually decided to convert a Learjet into a limousine, and now the bonkers prototype is scheduled to hit the block at Mecum Auctions’ upcoming Indy 2020 sales event. (And yes, we know it’s April Fool’s Day but the Limo-Jet, as it’s officially known, is more real than we could ever hope.)

More from Robb Report

At 42-feet-long, the Limo-Jet began its life as a regional aircraft manufactured by Learjet, according to Autoblog. But then, designer Dan Harris of Oregon got the bright idea to turn it into something a little more, well, grounded. So, after two years of research and development, and with 40,000 man-hours of work overseen by Chicago-based Exotic Coach, the Limo-Jet made its public debut during the summer of 2018.

Finished in an appropriately flashy candy red, the Limo-Jet’s aluminum fuselage sits on a custom-made steel frame. Also brand new (and patent-pending) are the vehicle’s rear engine bay, drivetrain, suspension and computer systems. The Learmousine rides along on a set of custom 28-inch red-and-black Diablo wheels with Kumho 325/25R28 tires. Meanwhile, the rear-wheel-drive behemoth gets its power from an 8.1-liter Chevrolet V8 engine, that produces 400 horsepower.

Inside the Limo-Jet, the driver sits in front of a four-spoke steering wheel, a Chevy Silverado instrument cluster, along with four screens that provide different views of what’s going on outside the vehicle. The rest of the interior looks just like your average Vegas nightclub, with loads of neon lights, an infinity floor, a flat-screen TV, a 17,000-watt sound system and 18 seats for you and, well, plenty of other people.

Limo-Jet More

Mecum hasn’t said how much it expects the Limo-Jet to go for when it is auctioned off in mid-May, but we wouldn’t be surprised if this sells for a pretty penny. Plus, the auction house is throwing in some nifty add-ons, like a 44-foot 2017 Iron Bull trailer and a 2015 Chevy Silverado to tow it.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.